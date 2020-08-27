Rift With Spotify?

JOE BUDDEN told listeners to his podcast that "THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST" will no longer be a SPOTIFY exclusive as of SEPTEMBER 23rd.

The show has been on SPOTIFY for the last two years; thanking his listeners and telling anyone looking for the usual jokes to fast forward, he said that he has "seven episodes left" and that "SEPTEMBER 23rd, I cannot tell you where this podcast will be, but as it stands I can tell you where it will not be, and that is SPOTIFY. I know, I know, you guys... whoa, the backlash, the questions, 'how could this be? You were number one!'"

In a long, detailed discussion of the show's history with SPOTIFY, BUDDEN offered his perspective on the split as his contract comes to an end, saying that the show, which had been with MIDROLL MEDIA before going exclusive with SPOTIFY, had grown to 900% of SPOTIFY's expectations ("day one, the site crashed") while the company thought AMY SCHUMER's podcast would "blow up," but he had not received cash bonuses nor holidays off. He indicated that he and the company differ on podcasting's future and what podcasts are worth.

« see more Net News