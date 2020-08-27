Do The Right Thing - Vote November 3rd

Make sure that you exercise your right to vote. Right behind being safe from COVID-19 and the financial stress it's caused is being ready to vote on NOVEMBER 3rd. How are you motivating your audience members to get registered for the NOVEMBER 3rd elections? What are you doing to participate?

As the countdown to NOVEMBER 3rd elections marches forward, as of TODAY, AUGUST 27th, there are 67 days remaining until Election Day. That's when the office of President, 35 Senate seats, and all 435 seats in House Of Representatives are up for election. ALL ACCESS + ALAN BURNS & ASSOCIATES proud to have created YOUGOTTA.VOTE to help get you and your radio audiences to vote.

YOUGOTTA.VOTE, which debuted AUGUST 4th, contains the tools radio and artists can use to encourage Americans to register and vote.

Become A Part Of The Process To Get Radio Listeners Registered To Vote

More and more music and media entities are launching programs with the same goals: on AUGUST 10, iHEARTMEDIA announced its “Why I’m Voting” campaign across its 850 radio stations plus its social media platforms, podcasts, and the iHEART APP.

On FRIDAY, AUGUST 14th, SONY MUSIC -- which includes mega-labels COLUMBIA, RCA, and EPIC among others -- christened “Your Voice, You Power, Your Vote,” to provide information and tools to all of its artists and employees to share across their platforms.

SONY is also offering all of its employees the day off on Election Day.

More companies are expected to announce their efforts to increase participation in this fall’s vital election. What is your company doing? For non-partisan sample scripts, state-by-state registration methods and deadlines, and other tools, visit YouGotta.Vote.

Music and Radio can play a vital role in this by helping increase voter registration and turnout. To that end, ALL ACCESS and ALAN BURNS & ASSOCIATES have created YOUGOTTA.VOTE (YouGotta-dot-Vote), a campaign to increase voter engagement driven by radio and the music industry.

YOUGOTTA.VOTE (YouGotta-dot-Vote) will provide information radio stations can use to drive voter participation, registration information, ideas for radio liners, and a link at which radio listeners in 39 states and the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA can register online. Stations in the remaining eleven states will receive information on all methods of registration for their state. Artists will be provided scripts for liners and copy points for their social media.

ALAN BURNS said, “Increasing participation is especially important with younger audiences which radio reaches so well. Millennials and GenZ’ers are now 50% of the electorate, and 15 to 18 million young people are newly eligible to vote in their first presidential election in November. These first-time voters make up almost one-third of all 18- to 29-year-olds eligible to vote in the fall.”

ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER noted, “Music radio and music artists can play a vital role in increasing voter turnout – that is, participation in running our democracy – by helping listeners register to vote. Most young people have some unexpected time on their hands right now, so it’s a perfect time to get them registered.”

BURNS and DENVER both noted that YOUGOTTA.VOTE (YouGotta-dot-Vote) will be soliciting creative ideas for boosting engagement from both radio stations and music labels. For questions or suggestions email either jdenver@allaccess.com or alan@burnsradio.com. ALL ACCESS will highlight great suggestions from music and radio.

Music is a vital part of people’s lives, and voting information is essential to our country. Radio and artists can bring both to millions of AMERICANS.

Go to YOUGOTTA.VOTE (YouGotta-dot-Vote), now.

