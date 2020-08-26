#HurricaneLaura Moving Wall Of Destruction (photo: CNN)

NOAA forecasters are predicting that #HURRICANELAURA, a Category 4 hurricane with 130-156 mph winds is expected to continue strengthening into a Category 5 as it hits land overnight and wreaks havoc inland with what forecasters are calling "an unsurvivable storm surge" that will cause widespread flooding up to 30 miles inland. The widespread destruction totaling many, many millions of dollars and potential loss of life could represent one of the strongest storms ever in the region.

LAURA is forecast to strike the TEXAS/LOUISIANA coast early this morning (8/27) morning and has prompted hurricane and storm surge warnings for the GULF COAST. A storm surge warning is in effect from FREEPORT, TX, to the mouth of the MISSISSIPPI RIVER in southeast LOUISIANA, including GALVESTON BAY and areas inside the PORT ARTHUR, TX, hurricane flood protection system according to WEATHER.COM.

Tropical storm warnings extend into the rest of the HOUSTON metro area, parts of NORTHEAST TEXAS, NORTHERN LOUISIANA and SOUTHERN ARKANSAS.

CUMULUS Hot AC VP/Programming and Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON PD LESLIE WHITTLE told ALL ACCESS, "ROULA & RYAN are covering the approach all morning with extended coverage during the day. We will simulcast with our TV partner KHOU overnight as the storm hits. Then ROULA & RYAN pick it up again TOMORROW (8/27) morning. Thankfully in HOUSTON we're actually not expecting to see much damage except for some power outages. However BEAUMONT, TX and LAKE CHARLES, LA are going to get hit hard."

ALL ACCESS will be standing by to report on how radio is coping with these storms and how they are informing the community as they begin to prepare for heavy winds, storm surges, and lot of heavy rain in the affected areas.

