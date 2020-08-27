Brown Suspended

THE ATHLETIC is reporting that ENTERCOM Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO midday "ONE BILLS LIVE" host CHRIS BROWN has been suspended by the BUFFALO BILLS, who produce the show for WGR and MSG NETWORK, and has been banned from covering practices for the rest of training camp due to violations of the team’s media policy. BROWN has been absent from the show without explanation since last THURSDAY.

While the BILLS have been silent about the suspension, BROWN, who was officially named host of the show just this month (NET NEWS 8/6), may have violated a new policy banning reporting on practices in an exchange on the AUGUST 17th "ONE BILLS LIVE," on which BROWN discussed his observations from practice the day before with co-host STEVE TASKER. BROWN has also stopped tweeting after posting an item last THURSDAY about BARSTOOL SPORTS "El Presidente" DAVE PORTNOY's offer to buy naming rights to the BILLS' stadium.

Guest hosts have been filling in for BROWN on "ONE BILLS LIVE."

« see more Net News