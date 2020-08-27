Tessler

Longtime WESTWOOD ONE SVP/Network News and Talk Programming BART TESSLER is leaving the syndicator after 44 years.

TESSLER worked through several mergers and consolidations, reporting to 25 different Presidents, CEOs, and COOs and launched three national news networks and a business network and managed coverage and programming or distribution for five other news networks and three business networks. He also oversaw several talk shows and talents, including LARRY KING, DENNIS MILLER, BILL O'REILLY, CHARLES OSGOOD, LAURA INGRAHAM, MICHAEL SAVAGE, JIM BOHANNON, MARK LEVIN, and RED EYE RADIO.

TESSLER said, "It's been a thrill to witness history and work with the industry's top personalities and broadcast journalists. It has also been a privilege to have the responsibility to carefully and accurately report important news over the years. The stars have now aligned perfectly to allow me to transition to the next story. Many thanks to SUZANNE GRIMES and CHARLES STEINHAUER for their guidance and support, and best wishes to Westwood One and all my colleagues and friends for continued health and success."

