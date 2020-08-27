Child Advocates of Silicon Valley

ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC KEZR-F (Mix 106.5), Classic Hits KBAY-F (94.5 Bay)/SAN JOSE are soliciting donations for the CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY Laptops for Learning-Back to School Drive. Items needed: laptops, headphones, markers, crayons, construction paper, folders, erasers, pencil sharpeners and calculators. Donations are accepted through station websites mymix1065.com and 945bayfm.com or at https://childadvocatessv.org/backtoschool/.

CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY CEO FREDERICK J. FERRER stated, "Distance learning is hard on everyone, children, teachers, parents, but it's especially difficult for our foster children. Many of our foster youth are starting the school year in need of laptops and basic school supplies. This drive will ensure they get the resources they need to succeed in a virtual classroom. We are extremely grateful for everyone's support."

ALPHA MEDIA SAN JOSE Content Director DAVE NUMME commented, “It’s a pleasure to partner again with CHILD ADVOCATES right here in SILICON VALLEY to help support foster families and our community. We appreciate our listeners' generosity and community support."

