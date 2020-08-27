In-App Ratings

ACAST's podcast app now allows listeners to rate podcasts within the app. The functionality is available for all Android and iOS users. Since launching the ratings option earlier this month, over 45,000 in-app ratings have been posted for 9,000 shows.

SVP/Content SUSIE WARHURST said, "After offering our ratings feature in a beta version of the app, we launched it officially and have been blown away by the adoption among our users. Ratings provide invaluable feedback for our creators and we're glad to be able to offer them an additional touchpoint with their audiences."

