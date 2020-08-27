-
KXRK/Salt Lake City Has Another 'X96 Fake Festival'
August 27, 2020 at 9:24 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BROADWAY MEDIA Alternative KXRK (X96)/SALT LAKE CITY has announced another "FAKE FESTIVAL" - VOLUME 4 will air this SATURDAY, AUGUST 29th from 11a-7p on the station. Check out this lineup: R.E.M., EVANECENSE, WALK THE MOON, A PERFECT CIRCLE, BILLIE EILISH, DEFTONES, NEW ORDER, FOSTER THE PEOPLE, LINKIN PARK, JIMMY EAT WORLD, IMAGINE DRAGONS, and NIRVANA.
See the set times below and listen on X96.com.
-