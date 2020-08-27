Surprise 9/25 Virtual Performance

ENTERCOM Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI has announced "THE SHARK'S BLIND DATE" and is registering listeners to be in attendance for a surprise virtual performance on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th.

104.3 THE SHARK is registering listeners through SEPTEMBER 22nd on the station's website via THE SHARK’S BLIND DATE link. 250 winners will be randomly to participate in a ZOOM video meeting at 5p (ET) on 9/25 featuring a surprise artist played on THE SHARK.

APD/MD WILL ALTHOFF said, "This is another way for us to keep our listeners engaged with their favorite artists. And who couldn't use a fun surprise in their life at this point?"

