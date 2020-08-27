Exile

EXILE has signed with ONTOURAGE MANAGEMENT for exclusive management representation. The band is represented by KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY for booking. EXILE is best known for its string of 10 #1 Country hits in the 1980s.

“EXILE was the first band I promoted when I was a sophomore in high school," said ONTOURAGE MANAGEMENT Owner/founder TONY CONWAY. "Some people and music come into our lives, leave footprints, touch our hearts, and we are never the same. EXILE is one of those amazing groups of talented musicians, songwriters and entertainers. We look forward to working with them to expand the brand and legacy of EXILE that they have created for the past 57 years.”

My team and I here at KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT have represented EXILE since NOVEMBER 2019," said KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT CEO BOB KINKEAD. "It has been a great ride lining up all the shows and events throughout the USA, until the COVID virus hit our nation in MARCH. We managed to move most of their dates into 2021. We are excited to get EXILE back on the road, and in front of their fans, performing their biggest hits."

Added EXILE member, MARLON HARGIS, "We've known TONY for decades, back from when EXILE was just another struggling KENTUCKY band. It's a real pleasure to finally get to work with someone we've respected for years, and more importantly, consider to be a friend. It's also great to work with BOB and all the KINKEAD staff - good people, doing a wonderful job, particularly helping us through the 2020 COVID-19 disaster."

« see more Net News