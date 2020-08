Adds Jimmy Smith

MMA Analyst and former fighter JIMMY SMITH is hosting a new show for SIRIUSXM FIGHT NATION.

"UNLOCKING THE CAGE WITH JIMMY SMITH" will air weekdays 1-3p (ET) on the channel, beginning MONDAY (8/31). SMITH formerly served as an analyst for BELLATOR and UFC matches and a co-host in 2010-11 on "AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR."

