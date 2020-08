Baka Boyz (Photo: Twitter)

MERUELO MEDIA Classic Hip Hop KDAY/LOS ANGELES brings the BAKA BOYZ back to LOS ANGELES. NICK and ERIC VIDAL bring their BAKA BOYZ HIP HOP MASTER MIX to KDAY FRIDAY night from 9p-mid.

The BAKA BOYZ debuted in LOS ANGELES on then EMMIS-owned KPWR (POWER 106) in 1992. POWER 106 is now a MERUELO MEDIA sister station to KDAY.

The BAKA BOYZ HIP HOP MASTER MIX and the BAKA BOYZ ALL STAR HIT MIX are syndicated nationally by COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

