Jason 'Roach' Hines Is Back!

ROX RADIO GROUP Alternative KXNA (NEW ROCK 104.9 THE X)/FAYETTEVILLE, AR welcomes back JASON "ROACH" HINES (a.k.a. THE ROACH MOTEL RADIO SHOW) for mornings from 6-10a, effective AUGUST 31st. ROACH has held multiple stints in morning drive on KXNA in mornings, most recently from 2016-2018. He first started working at KXNA in 2006.

ROACH said, "I am excited to be back on the air at KXNA! The fans of the station and show are amazing. I have always had a big following there and looking forward to bringing THE ROACH MOTEL RADIO SHOW back to the airwaves. After 20 years off and on in the business, it is nice to go back home again and have fun on the radio!"

