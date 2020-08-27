Gentry

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AUGUSTA, GA OM TEE GENTRY has added duties overseeing operations of the company's FAYETTEVILLE, NC cluster along with AUGUSTA as Regional Operations Manager. GENTRY has served most of his career at BEASLEY, including over 20 years as OM/PD at Country WKXC (KICKS 99)/AUGUSTA and three years as OM/PD at Country WQYK/TAMPA.

“TEE has done a tremendous job over the past 20 years at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP,” said VP/GM KENT DUNN. “He has done a great job leading our AUGUSTA team and we are thrilled to welcome him to the FAYETTEVILLE team.”

“It is a privilege to join the thriving radio cluster we have in FAYETTEVILLE,” said GENTRY. “I am excited to have the opportunity to work with our outstanding team as we continue to grow and prosper in the market.”

The AUGUSTA cluster includes WKXC, Southern Gospel WGUS, Top 40 WHHD (HD98.3), Adult Hits WDRR (93.9 BOB FM), Classic Hip Hop WCHZ-W238AU (HOT 95.5/93.1), and News-Talk WGAC-A-F. In FAYETTEVILLE, BEASLEY owns R&B Adult Hits WUKS (OLD SCHOOL 107.7 JAMZ), Classic Hits WFLB (96.5 BOB FM), R&B WZFX (FOXY 99), Country WKML, Top 40 WAZZ-A-W228DK (MY KISS RADIO 93.5), and AC WZFX-HD2-W232CI (SUNNY 94.3).

