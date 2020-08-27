CRS360

In case you missed YESTERDAY’s (8/26) “CRS360” webinar, “The Workplace Ain’t What It Used to Be. Now What?” from the fine folks at COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB), it’s now available to view here. Speakers included radio veteran SCOTT LINDY of FUTURI MEDIA, SALESFORCE Sr. Dir./Innovation KAREN SEMONE and licensed psychotherapist KELLY ORCHARD of ORCHARD MEDIA SERVICES.

The webinar featured many useful tips, including several from LINDY who advised, “Now is the time to think differently about how you’ll create great programming and performances … Don’t cancel your best content because of technical limitations,” such as working from home, he urged attendees. Rather, he said, “Pivot, re-think and re-create. You don’t just have the opportunity to use technology differently, you have to.” He also suggested that radio has a “big opportunity now,” in the midst of the pandemic, to “help listeners cope, stay informed and get through the day. We do this better than any other form of media.”

Following the presentation, FUTURI made available free assets used or referenced during the presentation, including its own “checklist for success,” SALESFORCE’s “COVID-19 Response Playbook,” an overview on the characteristics of grief as discussed by ORCHARD, and the e-book of ORCHARD’s “Heart Lessons.” View and download all of these valuable assets here.

