Angela Yee Day

BEENIE MAN, ROMAIN VIRGO, QUEEN IFRICA and KRANIUM are set to headline today's second annual ANGELA YEE DAY, this year being presented virtually via "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" YOUTUBE page at 12p (ET)/9a (PT). The day is in honor of the co-host of the syndicated morning show based at iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK.

Last year's inaugural ANGELA YEE DAY was held at RESTORATION PLAZA in BROOKLYN, but for this year's socially distant event, a mobile video truck that will be riding through BROOKLYN and QUEENS from noon-8p (ET) on AUGUST 28th. Those who catch a glimpse of the truck are encouraged to take selfies and post using #angelayeeday.

The purpose of ANGELA YEE DAY, officially declared by MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO on AUGUST 28th 2018, is about being of service to the community. ANGELA YEE will be raising money with a “Back To School” drive for students of the AMERICAN FOUNDATION for the UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES. She also encourages everyone to support and shop black owned businesses and nominate them here.

« see more Net News