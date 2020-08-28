R. Kelly (Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock)

Several news sources are reporting that disgraced R&B star R. KELLY was jumped in his cell by a fellow inmate.

The incident reportedly occurred inside the METROPOLITAN CORRECTIONAL CENTER in CHICAGO where KELLY was being held. He was sitting on his bed when another inmate walked in his cell and started punching him.

The inmate was apparently angry because the detention facility went into lockdown several times when KELLY protesters gathered outside the facility.

The NEW YORK POST later reported KELLY had been placed in solitary confinement at the jail for his own protection.

KELLY's attorney, STEVEN GREENBERG, characterized the attack as a "mere dust-up," explaining there were minor injuries, but nothing broken, as guards were quickly able to calm things down.

KELLY is awaiting trial on a series of child sex abuse charges and has repeatedly petitioned the courts to release him for fear of the CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

« see more Net News