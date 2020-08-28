Partnership

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA is partnering with reVOLVER PODCASTS to produce a Spanish-language version of the children's science podcast BRAINS ON! and other Spanish language podcasts. A 12-episode first season of BRAINS ON! EN ESPAÑOL will feature Spanish-speaking scientists and children and will follow the same concept as the original show. The new version will be released "exclusively on a major podcast platform that will be announced this FALL," according to a press release.

“Honoring our growing multicultural audience at APM means more than translating our existing content, “ said APM Managing Dir./Sales Strategy and Business Development TOM DE NAPOLI. “We’re proud of the work we’re doing with reVOLVER PODCASTS to exclusively feature Spanish-speaking scientists, experts and kids at the forefront of BRAINS ON! EN ESPAÑOL, because we know that to authentically connect with the youngest and fastest growing multicultural groups in the UNITED STATES, representation is even more important than translation.”

“Education is one of the most important issues for the Hispanic community, making sure Latino youth receive the best learning opportunities is everybody’s work [including] parents, teachers, and multicultural media such as reVOLVER PODCASTS,” said reVOLVER PODCASTS Pres. JACK HOBBS. “We are proud to add the award-winning science podcast for kids BRAINS ON! EN ESPAÑOL to our digital platform and supporting our future generation.”

