Comedy writer and playwright RICK NAJERA is hosting a new podcast for reVOLVER PODCASTS. "NAJERA IN AMERICA," a weekly show, is produced by reVOLVER with COHESIVE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP. Guests scheduled to appear include EDWARD JAMES OLMOS and former TELEMUNDO Pres. NELY GALAN, along with several comedians.

"Storytelling is at the core of reVOLVER PODCASTS' entertainment lineup," said reVOLVER Pres. JACK HOBBS. "I am excited to have RICK and his show bringing important subjects such as diversity, entertainment, and politics to our unique digital platform."

NAJERA said, "I think nowadays, people are waking up and saying: 'My God. how can it get worse?' Well, in this show I get to tell you in a comedic way."

