As it celebrates its 10th anniversary, NPR's "POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR" podcast is adding a fourth co-host in SEPTEMBER and expanding to a five-days-a-week schedule in OCTOBER.

NEW YORK TIMES Opinion Desk Culture Editor and former SLATE writer/editor and "REPRESENT" podcast host AISHA HARRIS, a frequent guest on the show, will become the fourth co-host of the show, along with incumbents LINDA HOLMES, STEPHEN THOMPSON, and GLEN WELDON.

"I've read AISHA's work and listened to her for years. She's a great critic and great to talk to," said HOLMES. "Adding her to our team is absolutely thrilling to me, and I can't wait to hear what the show sounds like when we benefit from her contributions full-time."

"I've been listening to POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR for almost as long as it's been around, and have been lucky to appear as a guest of the show over the past couple of years, " said HARRIS. "I'm incredibly excited to join and contribute to the team full-time."

"POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR has documented the pop culture world with wit and wisdom since its first episodes," said NPR SVP/Programming and Audience Development ANY GRUNDMANN. "Over the years, the show has continued to evolve, welcoming a widening range of contributors, guests and topics. With AISHA at the table, the PCHH crew will be able to take their observations and recommendations to a new level of relevance, insight -- and fun."

