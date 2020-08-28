Susan Knaack Passes Away

Former WOODWARD COMMUNICATIONS VP/Broadcast and WHBY-A-WAPL/APPLETON, WI GM SUSAN KNAACK has passed away, according to a report at News-Talk WHBY-A-W278AU-W292FA-W292DR.

KNAACK started in radio as a talk host, copywriter, and in sales and traffic at WAGO-A and WMKC/OSHKOSH, joining WOODWARD in APPLETON in 1977 and moving up the ladder to GM in 1984 and VP/Broadcast in 1989. She also served as Chairperson of the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION and was named to its Hall of Fame in 2004.

