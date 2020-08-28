Butch Henry Dies At 80

BUTCH HENRY, a longtime WACO sportscaster, passed away THURSDAY (8/27) at 80, reports the WACO TRIBUNE-HERALD.

HENRY hosted "YOU MAKE THE CALL" at M&M BROADCASTERS Sports KRZI-A-K222DC-KTON-A-K265DV-K230CH (ESPN CENTRAL TEXAS)/WACO for many years and alled high school football; he was also heard on the WACO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT cable TV channel and served as an AE at NBC affiliate KCEN-TV.

