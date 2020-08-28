Sexton

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK is adding an hour to BUCK SEXTON's show starting MONDAY (8/31).

SEXTON, who has been hosting a local show for WOR since FEBRUARY, will now air on WOR 6-9p (ET), taking an hour from MARK SIMONE's evening show. He will continue to host his nationally syndicated show for PREMIERE NETWORKS as well.

“I’m thrilled to be extending my presence on the far-reaching airwaves of WOR,” said SEXTON. “I look forward to expanding my nightly conversation with fellow New Yorkers and tri-staters about the issues that matter most to us.”

“Since COVID-19 hit us, BUCK has been broadcasting from his apartment in mid-town MANHATTAN and has never missed a day,” said PD TOM CUDDY. “He has done an outstanding job giving New Yorkers everything they need to know to survive this pandemic, along with his thoughts on the political stories of the day.”

