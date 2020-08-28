El Tuercas

ENTRAVISION is partnering with the NATIONAL PARTNERSHIP FOR NEW AMERICANS (NPNA) on a get-out-the-vote campaign, “Vota Conmigo 2020” (Vote With Me). The campaign will include PSAs on broadcast and digital platforms, with animated character DON RAMÓN (“EL TUERCAS”), the character introduced last year for a naturalization campaign, and a phone bank event on NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd.

ENTRAVISION VP/News, Social Affairs, and Wellness LUISA COLLINS said, “ENTRAVISION has a long history of discussing and supporting the issues that are important to the Hispanic community in the United States. We are pleased to continue to work with the NPNA in this effort and provide our media resources, so the community can be informed and have the opportunity to vote in this historic election. With this campaign, we can reach hundreds of thousands of new American voters, encourage them to vote and in turn, exercise this important right of citizenship.”

NPNA Exec. Dir. NICOLE MELAKU said, “We are excited to work with ENTRAVISION on this campaign which speaks directly to the Hispanic community. Our efforts inform people of their electoral rights, encouraging them to vote and be actively involved in civic engagement. Newly naturalized citizens from LATIN AMERICA and other regions have the potential to impact the outcome of this year’s elections and show their growing numbers, including in politically important states.”

