New Format

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has flipped Southern Gospel WGUS/AUGUSTA, GA to AC as SUNNY 102.7. The flip took place at midnight (ET) with JAMES BROWN's "I Got You (I Feel Good)."

“SUNNY 102.7 is the perfect station to feel good all day long,” said VP/GM KENT DUNN. “Music that makes you feel good is universal and what we all need right now. We are thrilled to add SUNNY 102.7 to the line-up of AUGUSTA stations.”

