Nashville Songwriter's Association International

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITER'S ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) is partnering again with CMT and MARTIN GUITARS for the 21st annual NSAI SONG CONTEST. The contest kicks off TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st and will run through TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd. Aspiring songwriters in any genre are encouraged to submit their best songs to be judged by a panel of experts, who will select winners in both the song and lyric-only categories.

The grand prize winner in the song category will receive $5,000 cash, mentoring sessions with COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's TENILLE TOWNES and hit songwriters ROSS GOLAN and JOE LONDON and a one-year, single-song contract with ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT. The grand prize winner will also receive a MARTIN guitar, a CMT prize package, a three-day trip to NASHVILLE, performance opportunities at The BLUEBIRD CAFE and the TIN PAN SOUTH songwriters festival, an NSAI residency package and more.

The lyric-only winner will receive $2,000, a mentoring session with chart-topping songwriter, BRETT JAMES, a MARTIN guitar, access to one NSAI premium event and more.

For more information on the contest and a complete list of prizes, visit nsai.cmt.com.

