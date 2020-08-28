Trimulcast

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING News-Talk WMAY-A-W234CC/SPRINGFIELD, IL is adding an additional FM signal with the flip of Country WUSW (US 92.7) to a trimulcast of WMAY starting TUESDAY (9/1). The station will continue airing on the translator at 94.7 FM along with the AM and new FM signals.

“Now more than ever, people across CENTRAL ILLINOIS are relying on WMAY for breaking news and insightful coverage and commentary of important local, state, and national issues,” said GM MIKE PETERSON. “Moving WMAY to 92.7 FM expands its reach into downtown office buildings and to inform consumers in surrounding counties.

“The pandemic, the rebuilding of the local economy, the election, Statehouse scandals, and more -- these are all reasons why people need a reliable way to stay informed and stay connected. Expanding our on-air reach, in addition to our streaming audio and our extensive online and social media presence, brings that vital information to every place that our audience needs it.”

