BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Active Rock WRXK (96K-ROCK) & AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FT. MYERS, FL PD MATT MANGAS has exited and is looking for his next programming position anywhere in the U.S.

MANGAS, who also did middays on WRXK, told ALL ACCESS, "I'm ready to move on. I'm a roll up the sleeves kind of employee, well versed in several formats, and have embraced radio's digital world, plus I play well with others."

MANGAS' former stops include STEPNORTH MEDIA, where he created their Rock, Reggae and Rhythm and Blues format, and Promotions Coordinator at SUN BROADCASTING-FT. MYERS. He also had a previous stint as PD at WRXK in the late '90s, and worked at former Rock WRCN/LONG ISLAND from 1986 to 1995, the last four years there as PD.

Reach out to MANGAS at (239) 314-4104 or radiomadilyn@yahoo.com.

