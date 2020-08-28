Cliff (r) & Tanya (l)

BUCK OWENS PRODUCTION CO. Country KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD, CA has revealed a new morning show to be hosted by veteran personality CLIFF DUMAS and current midday personality TANYA. Current morning personality GEOFF EMERY will move into middays. The new lineup begins TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th.

"We are so excited to welcome a broadcaster of CLIFF's caliber onto our station," said PD BRENT MICHAELS. "CLIFF and TANYA will do a great job starting our day, and GEOFF will continue entertaining listeners as they work."

DUMAS' background include stints at mornings at Country KSON/SAN DIEGO, host of WESTWOOD ONE's "The Weekly Country Music Countdown," and co-host of TALENT FARM LLC's syndicated "CLIFF & SHARON SHOW" with SHARON BURNS.

« see more Net News