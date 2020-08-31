KUBE Morning Show Fun

iHEARTRADIO Top 40/Rhythmic KUBE/SEATTLE is having some blow-up doll fun with their morning show hosts, STRAWBERRY and LIZETTE LOVE. KUBE and NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL restaurant locations are featuring blow-up dolls of THE WAKE UP SHOW's hosts in various locations. Listeners can win by finding one of the dolls, taking a photo with it and tagging KUBE 93.3's THE WAKE UP SHOW via INSTAGRAM.

KUBE PD ERIC ROSADO commented, "With all the social distancing we have been practicing, KUBE 93.3's THE WAKE UP SHOW has been feeling a little lonely. Now that restaurants in the PACIFIC NORTHWEST are open for dine-in options, we’ve placed blow-up dolls of the show’s hosts STRAWBERRY and LIZETTE LOVE in NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL locations to keep everyone company and fill up those empty tables."

« see more Net News