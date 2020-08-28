Mountain Road Records

MOUNTAIN ROAD RECORDS has signed rising Country artist RAYNE JOHNSON, best known for recent independent single “Front Seat.” Label Pres. MARK LIGGETT said, “We are very fortunate to find an artist the caliber of RAYNE JOHNSON who checks every box needed to be a star in the Country format.”

Former RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT National Dir./Promotion MAURISA PASICK and West Coast regional TARA SHAYNE have come on board to work JOHNSON’s music to radio. They join DAN PEARSON and the LAKESIDE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, who were instrumental in the success of “Front Seat.”

Reach PASICK here, SHAYNE here and PEARSON here.

