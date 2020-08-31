Michael Jackson (photo: Jomic - Shutterstock)

To mark MICHAEL JACKSON’s 62nd birthday (8/28), Director SPIKE LEE has released a 2020 version of his music video for the singer’s “They Don’t Care About Us” to show racial injustice as it stands TODAY.

According to ROLLING STONE: "They Don’t Care About Us (2020)' incorporates scenes and outtakes from LEE’s original two videos for the 'HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I' single — both the BRAZIL version and the prison-set one that examined police brutality — with footage from GEORGE FLOYD protests from around the world.

LEE noted, “Great protest songs can’t get old, stale or non-relevant because the struggle still continues. That’s why 'They Don’t Really Care About Us' is the anthem during this chaotic, pandemic world we are all living in.

“To celebrate MICHAEL JACKSON’s born day, we have made the 'They Don’t Really Care About Us 2020' short film to continue the struggle for equality for all. That’s the truth, RUTH. Be safe.”

Click below to see the video:

