2021 Dates Announced

LOCKN’ has announced that its 2020 festival slated for OCTOBER 2-4 has been canceled due to COVID-19 and that the 2021 festival will take place OCTOBER 1-3, 2021 at INFINITY DOWNS & OAK RIDGE FARM in ARRINGTON, VA. The LOCKN' 2021 lineup will be announced soon. It will include an all-star celebration of PHIL LESH’s upcoming 81st birthday, with the legendary musician performing alongside an array of famous friends and special guests.

LOCKN’ 2020 ticket holders can obtain a full refund for tickets and camping accommodations or choose to rollover their tickets to LOCKN’ 2021 and receive one free access voucher for all three special crowdless performances from the LOCKN’ site by JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD this OCTOBER 2-4. Details of the 2020 live stream will be unveiled soon.

Ticket holders for LOCKN’ 2020 can also donate their current ticket to LOCKN’ to help ensure another year of music and family on the farm. A portion of the face value of all donated ticket sales will be given to HEADCOUNT to support its mission of promoting participation in democracy by registering voters at live and virtual events.

Complete details on how to rollover, request a refund, or donate LOCKN’ 2020 tickets can be found here.

