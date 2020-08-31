Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Harry Styles Retains #1 Spot; Capaldi Runner Up; DaBaby/Roddy Top 5; Juice Wrld/Marshmello Top 15; Jack Harlow, BTS Top 20

* HARRY STYLES retains the #1 spot with "Watermelon Sugar" for a 5th week

* LEWIS CAPALDI moves into the runner up spot, going 4*-2* with "Before You Go" and is +1235 spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH go top 5, moving 6*-5* with "Rockstar," and are +624 spins

* JAWSH 365 x JASON DERULO move 8*-6* with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" and are +1464 spins

* JUICE WRLD and MARSHMELLO are top 15 with "Come And Go," up 16*-15* and increase 841 spins

* JACK HARLOW is top 20 with "What's Poppin," rising 22*-19* and +444 spins

* Surging into the top 20 with a 32*-20* move is "Dynamite" by BTS, up 1981 spins

* MILEY CYRUS surges 28*-21* with "Midnight Sky," up 1430 spins

* 24KGOLDN debuts at 37* with "Mood," featuring IAN DIOR, up 1270 spins

* DRAKE enters at 39* with "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring LIL DURK, rising 689 spins

Rhythmic: DaBaby Holds 8th Week At #1; DJ Khaled/Drake 'Popstar' Top 3; Doja Cat Top 5; Drake Top 15; DJ Khaled/Drake 'Greece', YG Top 20

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH are #1 for a 5th consecutive week and for a 8th week overall with "Rockstar"

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE enter the top 3 with "Popstar," moving 5*-3* and is up 296 spins

* DOJA CAT enters the top 5 with "Like That," featuring GUCCI MANE, up 6*-4*

* DRAKE is top 15, with a 18*-13* move on "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring LIL DURK, and +978 spins

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE go top 20 with "Greece," up 21*-19* and +124 spins

* YG also hits the top 20 as "Swag" goes 23*-20* and is +138 spins

* TYLA YAWEH (featuring DA BABY), LIL MOSEY (featuring LUNAY), JHENE AIKO (featuring H.E.R.), 2 CHAINZ (featuring LIL WAYNE), AMINE (featuring YOUNG THUG), and JUICE WRLD (featuring MARSHMELLO) all debut

Urban: Chris Brown/Young Thug #1; Saweetie Runner Up; Lil Baby Top 3; Chloe X Halle Top 10; Drake, Cardi B Surge Inside Top 15

* CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG take over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Go Crazy"

* SAWEETIE vaults 8*-2* with "Tap In," up 833 spins

* A week after he took "Emotionally Scarred" to #1, LIL BABY has "The Bigger Picture" move 6*-3* and is +349 spins

* CHLOE X HALLE hits the top 10 with "Do It," up 11*-10*

* DRAKE is nearly top 10 in his 2nd week, vaulting 22*-11* with "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring LIL DURK - up 1292 spins

* CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION are top 15 with "WAP," up 16*-14* and +515 spins

* KEHLANI goes top 20 with "Can I," featuring TORY LANEZ, up 23*-20*, up 193 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO has the top debut at 32* with "Said Sum," up 273 spins

* LIL DURK (featuring LIL BABY and POLO G) and JHENE AIKO (featuring H.E.R.) also debut

Hot AC: The Weeknd Holds Top Spot; AJR, Miley Top 15; Dan + Shay Top 20; Head And The Heart, Conan Gray Debut

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot for a 14th non-consecutive week with "Blinding Lights"

* Not a lot of chart movement inside the top 15 this week although there were two new entries

* AJR hits the top 15, moving 16*-14* with "Bang!," up 16*-14* and +206 spins

* MILEY CYRUS is top 15 in her third week with "Midnight Sky," climbing 24*-15* and is +340 spins

* DAN + SHAY go top 20 with "I Should Probably Go To Bed," leaping 21*-16* and is +389 spins

* JAWSH 685 x JASON DERULO go 25*-21* with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" with a +542 spins

* AVA MAX surges 37*-30* with "Kings & Queens," up 169 spins

* HEAD AND THE HEART and CONAN GRAY debut

Active Rock: Metallica New #1; Seether Top 3; Chris Cornell Top 5; I Prevail, Sevendust Top 15

* METALLICA and THE SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY take over the top spot with "All Within My Hands (S&M 2)"

* SEETHER hits the top 3 with "Dangerous," rising 4*-3* and is +104 spins

* CHRIS CORNELL is top 5 with "Patience," climbing 7*-5* and is +190 spins

* I PREVAIL are top 15 with "Every Time You Leave," leaping 17*-14* and are +107 spins

* SEVENDUST is top 15 as well with "The Day I Tried To Live," climbing 16*-15*

* MARILYN MANSON is top 20 with "We Are Choaos," climbing 21*-16* and is +158 spins

* THREE DAYS GRACE also hit the top 20 with "Somebody That I Used To Know," up 22*-20*

* DEFTONES vault 36*-22* with "Ohms," up 309 spins

* SIXX: AM/ARTISTS FOR RECOVERY debut at 34* with "Maybe It's Time"

* DAUGHTRY enter at 39* with "World On Fire"

Alternative: Matt Maeson Holds Top Spot; Strokes Top 5; Dayglow Top 10; Unlikely Candidates Top 20

* MATT MAESON holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Hallucinogenics"

* STROKES enter the top 5 with "Bad Decisions"

* DAYGLOW move into the top 10 with "Can I Call You Tonight?," up 12*-9* and is +147 spins

* UNLIKELY CANDIDATES go top 20 with "High Low," rising 21*-20* and is +119 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS land the top debut at 32* with "Tangerine," up 202 spins

* CANNONS enter at 38* with "Fire For You"," up 100 spins

Triple A: Lamontagne #1; Maeson, Rateliff Top 5; Gilfillian Top 10; Dawes Top 15; Semisonic, Tame Impala Top 20

* RAY LAMONTAGNE holds the #1 spot with "Strong Enough" for a 4th week

* MATT MAESON goes top 5 with "Hallucinogenics," up 8*-4* and +60 spins

* NATHANIEL RATLIFF enters the top 5 with "Time Stands," rising 6*-5*

* DEVON GILFILLIAN is top 10 with "The Good Life," rising 11*-10*

* DAWES is top 15 with "Who Do You Think You're Talking To," climbing 16*-14* and +34 spins

* SEMISONNIC and TAME IMPALA are top 20

* AMY SHARK debuts

