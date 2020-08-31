Sold

FLORIDA SPORTSTALK, LLC is selling Sports WGGG-A-W221DX/GAINESVILLE, FL-WMOP-A/OCALA, FL (THE GOAT) to ANTHONY BUCHER's HITMAKER MUSIC GROUP, LLC for $260,000 ($25,000 down, $235,000 in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is selling W277CW/NEW RICHMOND, WI to HMONG RADIO BROADCAST, LLC for $10,000. The primary station is Hmong WIXK-A (HMONG RADIO 1590)/NEW RICHMOND.

Applying for STAs were SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (W244BS/ALMA, MI, backup transmitter with reduced power during repairs) and iHEARTMEDIA's CAPSTAR TX, LLC (KLVI-A/BEAUMONT, TX, emergency antenna with reduced power due to lightning strike during Hurricane Laura).

And SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WPHF-LP/MENOMONIE, WI due to "asy yet undiagnosed technical problems."

« see more Net News