Sportscaster Pulled From Air

HARTLINE News-Talk WCLE-A-W267BI (TALK 101.3 THE BUZZ)/CLEVELAND, TN sportscaster GARY OWNBEY has been "restricted" from calling BRADLEY COUNTY SCHOOLS sports or hosting the coaches' show after making a remark about "foreigners'" names on a THURSDAY night broadcast.

CBS affiliate WDEF-TV/CHATTANOOGA reports that OWNBEY stumbled over a player's name during the BRADLEY CENTER HIGH SCHOOL-WALKER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL football game broadcast, then said, "I don’t know where they’re getting these foreigners from."

In a joint statement, the radio station and BRADLEY COUNTY SCHOOLS said that the comment "is contrary to our overall goals of empathy, affirmation, and creating a culturally responsive environment for all" and added, "Due to the severity of the situation, the Sportscaster in question has been restricted from all school-related activities such as broadcasting and the coaching show"; station owner STEVE HARTLINE said, "The comments made during THURSDAY night’s game do not in any way reflect the culture nor views of the station. We respect our student-athletes, and their families and are proud to showcase their accomplishments on and off the field."

