JOHN THOMPSON, the longtime men's basketball coach at GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY who later became a Sports radio host and analyst, has passed away at 78.

THOMPSON, a third round pick by the BOSTON CELTICS out of PROVIDENCE COLLEGE, played for the CELTICS in 1964-66 backing up Hall of Famer BILL RUSSELL, then went into coaching, first at ST. ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL in WASHINGTON, and then, in 1972, moving up to coach GEORGETOWN, coaching the HOYAS to a national championship in 1984 and 20 NCAA tournament appearances, coaching players including Hall of Famers PATRICK EWING, ALLEN IVERSON, DIKEMBE MUTOMBO, and ALONZO MOURNING.

He also coached the 1988 bronze-medal U.S. Olympic men's basketball team, the last all-collegiate squad to play in the OLYMPICS. After his coaching career ended in 1999, THOMPSON joined WTEM and hosted his own show there, with RICK (DOC) WALKER and AL KOKEN as co-hosts (later with BRIAN MITCHELL), through 2012, and served as a commentator for TNT.

THOMPSON was inducted into the NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME in 1999. His son JOHN THOMPSON III coached the HOYAS in 2004-17; son RONNY THOMPSON coached at BALL STATE UNIVERSITY in 2006-07 and later moved into sportscasting.

