Tejeda

Former ENTERCOM SVP/Head of Corporate Communications ESTHER-MIREYA TEJEDA is joining SOUNDEXCHANGE as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. TEJEDA will be reporting to SOUNDEXCHANGE Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE.

"The music industry is at a pivotal point, with the transformation to digital requiring us to rethink the rules and so much at stake for creators of all types," said HUPPE. "ESTHER brings a unique blend of experience, talent, and ability to find innovative solutions that will enable SOUNDEXCHANGE to drive positive change in the industry and advocate on behalf of music creators. I'm thrilled to welcome ESTHER as part of our team."

"I am thrilled to be part of the SOUNDEXCHANGE mission and to serve as a passionate advocate for our community of over 200,000 music creators," said TEJEDA. "SOUNDEXCHANGE is at the critical intersection of music, technology and data in today's digital-first world and is uniquely positioned to help shape the future of music during this transformational time."

« back to Net News