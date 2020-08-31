Starts In Louisville September 14th

ALPHA MEDIA Alternative WGHL (ALT 105.1)/LOUISVILLE is bringing THE DAVE & MAHONEY SHOW to morning drive, starting MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th. THE DAVE & MAHONEY SHOW, hosted by DAVE FARRA AND JASON MAHONEY along with AUDREY DRAKE and producer IAN SCHEBEL is syndicated from ENTERCOM Alternative KXTE (X107.5)/LAS VEGAS.

Host/Exec. Producer DAVE FARRA said, "ALPHA MEDIA is a highly respected broadcasting company with an incredible track record of building winning brands, and P.K. (ALT 105.1 Content Director PHIL KUKAWINSKI) is one of the sharpest programmers in the format today.”

“Plus LOUISVILLE is home to MUHAMMAD ALI, THE KENTUCKY DERBY, and countless bourbons...this is right up our alley," added co-host JASON MAHONEY. "We can’t wait to wake up the great city of LOUISVILLE each morning!”

KUKAWINSKI said, "I'm incredibly excited to be bringing DAVE AND MAHONEY to ALT 105.1! I've been a fan of the show for years and finally had the opportunity to bring it all together. I can't wait to share the show with LOUISVILLE and all of KENTUCKIANA! (Guess now would be a good time to hide my bourbon from the guys, too).”

For syndication info on THE DAVE & MAHONEY SHOW, contact syndication@DaveAndMahoney.com.

