Florida Georgia Line

Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, who scored the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their hit, "I Love My Country."

Kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO, Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK and Exec. Asst. MADELINE FARR.

