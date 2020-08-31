Spotting Pods

PRICE BROTHERS, a sister company to radio ad creative agency OINK INK, has launched a new podcast looking at other podcasts and finding the "offbeat, totally unique, or just plain weird" shows in the bunch. "THE POD SPOTTER" is hosted by actor ZACK ROBIDAS and will post every MONDAY, with TODAY's debut highlighting "WHATEVER HAPPENED TO PIZZA AT MCDONALD'S?" host BRIAN THOMPSPN, "ALL THE WISER" host KIMI CULP, and "MORTIFIED PODCAST"'s DAVID NADELBERG and NEIL KATCHER.



“With over a million podcasts in existence today, and more being developed every day, it’s sort of the Wild West out there when it comes to pod fans finding appropriate content,” says ROBIDAS. “When I was approached to host the show I was shocked to find that no such resource exists. And so we wanted to do a show that not only entertained, but had great utility as well.”



“Each pod we select survives a far-reaching canvassing and several rounds of scrutiny by committee,” said PRICE BROTHERS partner DAN PRICE. “But before we even get to that stage there is tons of research going on below the surface. Our show is only as good as the podcasts we’re showcasing, and so they need to be exceptional .... At last count, there were nearly 90 million podcast fans out there. And so the target audience for this show is enormous.”

