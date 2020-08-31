Board Of Directors

NASHVILLE-based non-profit OPERATION SONG, dedicated to empowering military veterans through songwriting, has added SIRIUSXM's STORME WARREN, singer/songwriter CINDY MORGAN and NASHVILLE ENTREPRENEUR VP/Operations HEATHER MCBEE to its board of directors.

“As a lifelong supporter of our military and a 37-year veteran of the music business, I am honored to join the board of OPERATION SONG,” said WARREN. “To be able to combine these passions in an effort to help our veterans, and those currently serving, as they find their voices and healing through songwriting is equally humbling and inspiring.”



“Participating in OPERATION SONG’s programs these past five years has given me a deep appreciation for the tremendous sacrifice the men and women of our military have made in their lives for the freedom of our nation,” said MORGAN. “I have seen firsthand the healing that occurs when they are given the chance to tell their story through a song. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the bravest among us.”



“’It all starts with a song’ has never been [more] true than when it comes to the healing power of music,” said MCBEE. ”I’m extremely honored to join the Board of OPERATION SONG, an organization dedicated to using that healing power to support veterans and active military.”

