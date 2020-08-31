Daniels

CHARLIE DANIELS JR., son of the late CHARLIE DANIELS (NET NEWS 7/6), has revealed the transition of DANIELS’ longtime company, CDB, Inc. into the CHARLIE DANIELS BRAND, Inc. beginning TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st. The venture will focus on product branding and licensing, various CHARLIE DANIELS legacy projects, as well as official CDB merchandise.

DANIELS JR. will lead as company Pres., while retaining his duties as president of CDB Music, LLC.

"My mom and I were devastated over the passing of my father," who passed away on JULY 6th, said DANIELS JR. "As the dust settles, we want to keep his legacy alive and extend it for future generations. So, we have established a new company to do just that. We’re excited for what the future holds."



"I was blessed to have been a small part of an incredible journey that lasted almost 50 years," said DANIELS' longtime manager, DAVID CORLEW. "I'm glad to see that [DANIELS' wife] HAZEL and CHARLIE JR. are committed to extending the legacy of my friend, patriot and gifted artist CHARLIE DANIELS."

CHARLIE DANIELS BRAND, INC.'s first major licensing venture will be revealed in the coming days, with additional projects in the works.

