STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS has added the syndicated ARMSTRONG & GETTY SHOW for 8-11a (CT).

KWAM owner and syndicated talk host TODD STARNES said, “I’ve known ARMSTRONG & GETTY since my days at KFBK in SACRAMENTO. I have no doubt that our KWAM listeners across the MID-SOUTH will be thoroughly entertained by their show. ARMSTRONG & GETTY are making talk radio fun again.” ARMSTRONG is a MEMPHIS native.

Find out more about A&G from ERIC WEISS at THE WEISS AGENCY at Eric@TheWeissAgency.com or CRAIG WHETSTINE at craig@armstrongandgetty.com.

