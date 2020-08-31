Kramer & Jess--Baltimore Bound

ENTERCOM Hot AC WWMX (MIX 106.5)/BALTIMORE is rolling out a new morning show beginning on MONDAY 9/14. STEVE KRAMER and JESSICA DUTRA will co-host the newly christened “KRAMER & JESS” show, that will air weekdays from 6a to 10:00a. Additionally, the station will launch a companion PODCAST for the show, KRAMER & JESS UNCENSORED, which will be available nationwide via RADIO.COM. They replace REAGAN & BETHANY.

ENTERCOM/BALTIMORE Sr. VP/Market Manager TRACY BRANDYS said, “KRAMER and JESS are both optimistic, energetic and downright entertaining, which is exactly what BALTIMORE listeners are craving to start their day.” “Their undeniable passion will be a welcomed addition to our morning drive and we look forward to introducing them to our audience, both locally and nationally.”

“‘KRAMER & JESS’ is going to create something special for the listeners of BALTIMORE – on the radio, on our podcast, and on social media via INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK and TIKTOK,” said DUTRA. “With the craziness and uncertainty of life right now, we need an outlet to let go of the chaos and figure out the ‘new normal.’ We’re here to provide that sense of comfort to our audience.” DUTRA most recently held multiple roles at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHTS-F (CHANNEL 933)/SAN DIEGO, including co-host, producer, and social media coordinator for the “GEENA THE LATINA & FRANKIE V” morning show.

KRAMER commented, “I am so excited to team up with JESS and join the legendary MIX 106.5 in BALTIMORE.” “We plan on giving BALTIMORE a show that they engage and follow along with, and we look forward to providing a comfortable place for our audience to turn to during these crazy times. We’re also stoked to spread the show nationwide with the KRAMER & JESS UNCENSORED podcast on RADIO.COM.” STEVE KRAMER most recently served as morning show host for the aforementioned iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHTS-F (CHANNEL 933)/SAN DIEGO as part of “KRAMER & GEENA” morning show. Prior to that, he co-hosted mornings at ENTERCOM sister station Country KMLE (COUNTRY 107.9)/PHOENIX. He also created and currently hosts the CERTIFIED MAMA'S BOY podcast.

