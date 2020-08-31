Begins Saturday, September 5th

CROMWELL MEDIA Alternative WBUZ (102.9 THE BUZZ)/NASHVILLE is bringing the ultimate rock festival: "BUZZFEST AT HOME" on LABOR DAY WEEKEND featuring live performances from METALLICA, FOO FIGHTERS, SOUNDGARDEN, GUNS N’ ROSES, PEARL JAM, GREEN DAY, LINKIN PARK, and more. The special virtual festival experience airs on 102.9 THE BUZZ beginning SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th at noon and rolls through the entire LABOR DAY WEEKEND.

You don’t need a ticket for BUZZFEST AT HOME. Just a radio. Tune in to 1029thebuzz.com.

