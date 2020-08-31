Clear Media Network

The DALLAS based CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK has launched a new 24 hour radio music network for Independent Radio Owner/Operators. The network is offering three formats: Adult Contemporary, Country and Adult R&B.

CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK CEO GARY SPURGEON stated, “Our goal was simple, to build a network to super-serve the Independent Radio Operator/Owner. The network is designed to operate 100% self-sufficiently and/or operator free. No expensive satellite equipment, payroll expenses or heavy start-up fees. It’s literally a “Radio Station In A Box”.

“Each of our formats are designed with Chart-Topping Hits. Songs that have been highly researched, tested and meticulously selected to provide listeners with a positive, uplifting and feel good sound”, said CLEAR MEDIA Pres. MARK MCCRAY. “The formats are uniquely positioned, formatted and dynamically programmed compared to others in the A/C, Country and R&B space.”

