'Everyday Miracles' Stars Erik Scott Smith And Gary Cole

MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES' HEIDI & FRANK morning show Executive Producer/Air-Talent ERIK SCOTT SMITH is one of the stars of the new film "Everyday Miracles" beginning TODAY (SEPTEMBER 1) via DVD, VOD, and Streaming Outlets. The film also stars GARY COLE (VEEP, Mixed-ish, Talladega Nights) and ZOE PERRY (Young Sheldon).

SMITH got his start in acting in TENNESSEE at the age of 6, and his training and a passion for performing music, plus a solid knowledge of audio equipment, opened the doors for his Producer job at KLOS.

The film "Everyday Miracles" centers around a faith healer, Cotton (SMITH), who is trying to run from his troubled past. After being taken in by a horse rancher (COLE) and his family, Cotton’s new life is soon tested when his overbearing mother (LUSIA STRUS) tracks him down and tries to pull him back into the life he had escaped. Cotton is desperate to avoid his past life which could jeopardize a possible future with his love interest (PERRY).

