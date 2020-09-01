Network News For KABC

CUMULUS News-Talk KABC-A/LOS ANGELES has agreed to an expanded deal with IHEARTMEDIA's TOTAL TRAFFIC & WEATHER NETWORK adding unbranded network newscasts to the existing agreement for local news and traffic. The TTWN network reports from its 24/7 News division fill the opening left by the demise of WESTWOOD ONE NEWS.

“We are thrilled to expand our content partnership with KABC-AM,” said TTWN National VP/Affiliate Sales JIM DUBENTZKY. “Stations turn to 24/7 News because of our flexible business models and a variety of news content to fit each station’s unique needs. We’ve expanded our unbranded network newscast schedule so that stations like KABC have a network news solution, tailored to fit their audience, available at the top and bottom of every hour, every day.”

KABC VP/Market Mgr. DREW HAYES added, “We are excited and happy to continue and expand our relationship with TTWN. They have proven to be not only a top-shelf national news and traffic services provider, but also a responsive and creative partner.”

« see more Net News