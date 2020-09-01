Sold

TOP O' TEXAS EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION is selling noncommercial Religion KOGW/HARTLEY, TX and Religion KUHC/STRATFORD, TX to LIBERTAD EN CRISTO MINISTRIES for $10,000.

In other filings with the FCC, ROBERT E. PHILLIPS II has applied for an extension of his Silent STA for WPAK-A/FARMVILLE, VA due to "insuffiicient financial resources necessary to continue operating station."

ROBERT MCKAY, III and GINGER MCKAY have closed on the sale of MIDDLE TENNESSEE BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC., licensee of AC WKRM-A, Classic Hits WKOM, and W279DL/COLUMBIA, TN, to SAM DELK KENNEDY, JR. for $1.05 million.

BALL STATE UNIVERSITY has closed on the sale of Silent WBSJ/PORTLAND, IN to JAYLAND RADIO, INC. for assumption of $40,702.43 outstanding on a lease with AMERICAN TOWERS, INC..

And MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of'80s WQKK (Q106.9) and its booster WQKK-FM1/RENOVO, PA; Rock WQCK (QWIK ROCK 105.9)/PHILIPSBURG, PA and its booster WQCK-FM1/STATE COLLEGE, PA; News-Talk WBLF-A/BELLEFONTE, PA; and W292EZ/ALTOONA, PA to SCHLESINGER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $350,000 for WQKK and its booster, WBLF, and W292EZ and $25,000 and payment of the remaining balance of a promissory note for WQCK and its booster.

Also, in a deal yet to be filed with the FCC, iHEARTMEDIA spinoff trust OCEAN STATION TRUST II is selling Christian AC KTDD/EATONVILLE-TACOMA, WA to WORSHIP 24/7 radio network parent 247 MEDIA MINISTRIES for $320,000. BROADCAST PROPERTIES' JON YINGER served as exclusive broker for both the Buyer and Seller in the deal.

